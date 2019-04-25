flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 64271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 255 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1684 All English coins English tin coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access