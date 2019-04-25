United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1684
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 64271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 255 USD
