Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 64271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)