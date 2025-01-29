flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1684

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1684 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1684 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1684 Second laureate bust
Average price 26000 $
Sales
1 59
Obverse Five guineas 1684 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1684 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1684 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Two guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Two guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1684 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 8700 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Guinea 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Guinea 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1684 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Half Guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Half Guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1684 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1684 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Halfcrown 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Shilling 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Shilling 1684 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1684
Reverse Sixpence 1684
Sixpence 1684
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1684
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1684
Fourpence (Groat) 1684
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1684
Reverse Threepence 1684
Threepence 1684
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Twopence 1684
Reverse Twopence 1684
Twopence 1684
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1684
Reverse Penny 1684
Penny 1684
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1684
Reverse Farthing 1684
Farthing 1684
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 47

Lead coins

Obverse Farthing 1684 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Farthing 1684 Cuirassed bust
Farthing 1684 Cuirassed bust
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access