flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1684 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1684 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5779 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1684 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1684 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

