United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1684 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1684 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 5779 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search