Coins catalog of Charles II (1660-1685)

Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $2,200 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Broad 1662
 Gold $12,000 $270,000 2 39Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $13,000 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $1,800 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $26,000 - 1 59Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue"
 Gold $15,000 - 1 28Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $2,900 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $1,600 - 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $3,600 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $3,100 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $3,200 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $870 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $4,800 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $3,200 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $23,000 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $33,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $19,000 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $2,100 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $1,400 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $23,000 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $4,600 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $17,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $16,000 - 1 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XX"
 Gold $18,000 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V"
 Gold $8,700 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". Elephant
 Gold $2,800 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $2,700 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant
 Gold $3,300 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $22,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $4,500 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $2,100 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". Elephant
 Gold $70,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $1,500 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $7,500 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $2,200 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $22,000 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold $27,000 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1665 "First laureated bust"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $35,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $2,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $2,300 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust"
 Gold $2,100 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $1,800 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $21,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $21,000 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust". Elephant
 Gold $4,600 - 0 2
