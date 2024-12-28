United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Coins catalog of Charles II (1660-1685)
Total added coins: 326
Coin catalog Charles II 1660-1685
Prices of coins of Charles II
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $2,200 - 0 9
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1674 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $12,000 $270,000 2 39
United Kingdom, Charles II
Broad 1662
Gold $13,000 - 0 8
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust"
Gold $1,800 - 0 17
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1684 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $26,000 - 1 59
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1684 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $15,000 - 1 28
United Kingdom, Charles II
Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue"
Gold $2,900 - 0 13
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $1,600 - 0 32
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1683 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $3,600 - 0 4
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $3,100 - 0 8
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1671 "Third laureate bust"
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant
Gold $3,200 - 0 16
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1678 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $870 - 0 1
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust"
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $4,800 - 0 19
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust"
Gold $3,200 - 0 5
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $23,000 - 0 8
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $33,000 - 0 4
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1683 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $19,000 - 0 10
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust"
Gold $2,100 - 0 3
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust"
Gold $1,400 - 0 10
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust"
Gold $23,000 - 0 24
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $4,600 - 0 10
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $17,000 - 0 7
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust"
Gold $16,000 - 1 18
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1680 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $18,000 - 0 64
United Kingdom, Charles II
Unite no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XX"
Gold $8,700 - 0 3
United Kingdom, Charles II
Crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "V"
Gold $2,800 - 0 4
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". Elephant
Gold $2,700 - 0 2
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $3,300 - 0 6
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant
Gold $22,000 - 0 7
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $4,500 - 0 19
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1670 "First laureated bust"
Gold $2,100 - 0 7
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $70,000 - 0 2
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". Elephant
Gold $1,500 - 0 12
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust"
Gold $7,500 - 0 1
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1678 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $2,200 - 0 34
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1680 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $22,000 - 0 8
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $27,000 - 0 12
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1665 "First laureated bust"
Gold $35,000 - 0 3
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1671 "First laureated bust"
Gold $2,000 - 0 9
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust"
Gold $2,300 - 0 23
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust"
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, Charles II
Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $2,100 - 0 4
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust"
Gold $1,800 - 0 10
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $21,000 - 0 1
United Kingdom, Charles II
Two guinea 1671 "First laureated bust"
Gold $21,000 - 0 13
United Kingdom, Charles II
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust"
Gold $4,600 - 0 2
United Kingdom, Charles II
Guinea 1665 "Third laureate bust". Elephant
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search