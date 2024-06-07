United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (12)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Status International (4)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
10718 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1600 AUD
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search