United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" Elephant - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" Elephant - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust". Elephant. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
10718 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1600 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

