flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1666

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1666 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1666 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1666 Third laureate bust
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1666 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1666 Second laureate bust
Crown 1666 Second laureate bust
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Crown 1666 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1666 Second laureate bust
Crown 1666 Second laureate bust Elephant
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Halfcrown 1666 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1666 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1666 Third laureate bust
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Halfcrown 1666 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1666 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1666 Third laureate bust Elephant
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Shilling 1666 First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1666 First laureated bust
Shilling 1666 First laureated bust
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Shilling 1666 First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1666 First laureated bust
Shilling 1666 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Shilling 1666 Guinea Head
Reverse Shilling 1666 Guinea Head
Shilling 1666 Guinea Head
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Shilling 1666 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1666 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1666 Second laureate bust
Average price 8700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access