United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
