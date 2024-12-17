flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • London Coins (13)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1666 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
