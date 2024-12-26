flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1666
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 18,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
23003 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 21, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 21, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

