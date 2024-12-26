United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1666
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 18,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2024.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
23003 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 21, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
