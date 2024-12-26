Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1666 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 18,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (2) VF (4) F (4) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (10)