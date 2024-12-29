United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Gold coins Guinea of Charles II - United Kingdom
Guinea 1663First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1663 0 01663 Elephant 0 10
Guinea 1663-1664Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1663 0 01664 0 101664 Elephant 0 4
Guinea 1664-1673Third laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1664 0 31664 Elephant 0 61665 0 81665 Elephant 0 21666 0 191667 0 121668 0 91668 Elephant 0 01669 0 101670 0 231671 0 81672 0 41673 0 0
Guinea 1672-1684Fourth laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1672 0 71673 0 101674 0 91674 Elephant and castle 0 01675 0 131675 Elephant and castle 0 31676 0 291676 Elephant and castle 0 81677 0 221677 Elephant and castle 0 41677 Elephant 0 01678 0 161678 Elephant and castle 0 21678 Elephant 0 11679 0 641679 Elephant and castle 0 41680 0 341680 Elephant and castle 0 41681 0 141681 Elephant and castle 0 21682 0 51682 Elephant and castle 0 111683 0 321683 Elephant and castle 0 51684 0 171684 Elephant and castle 0 3
