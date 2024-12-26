United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 77,625. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2794 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
77625 $
Price in auction currency 77625 USD
