flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 77,625. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2794 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
77625 $
Price in auction currency 77625 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 27, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1664 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1664 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access