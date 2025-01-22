flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1664

Gold coins

Obverse Two guinea 1664 First laureated bust
Reverse Two guinea 1664 First laureated bust
Two guinea 1664 First laureated bust
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Two guinea 1664 First laureated bust
Reverse Two guinea 1664 First laureated bust
Two guinea 1664 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price 5600 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse Guinea 1664 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1664 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1664 Second laureate bust
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Guinea 1664 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1664 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1664 Second laureate bust Elephant
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Guinea 1664 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1664 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1664 Third laureate bust
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Guinea 1664 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1664 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1664 Third laureate bust Elephant
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1664 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1664 Second laureate bust
Crown 1664 Second laureate bust
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Halfcrown 1664 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1664 Second laureate bust
Halfcrown 1664 Second laureate bust
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access