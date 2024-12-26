United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 17,07 g
- Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
6713 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5238 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
