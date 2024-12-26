flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 17,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2024.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
6713 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5238 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

