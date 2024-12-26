Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2024.

