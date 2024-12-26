flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 17,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 37,000. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

