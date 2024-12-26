United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 17,07 g
- Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 37,000. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

