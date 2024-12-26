Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1664 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 37,000. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (21) XF (23) VF (42) F (19) VG (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (10) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (6) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) F15 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (11) Service PCGS (7) NGC (39)

Seller All companies

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Boule (1)

CNG (4)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (17)

Künker (7)

London Coins (17)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (3)

SINCONA (4)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (14)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (14)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

UBS (3)