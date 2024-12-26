United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,250,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3791 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8359 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 JPY
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
