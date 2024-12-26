flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,250,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3791 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8359 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

