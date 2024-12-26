Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,250,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

