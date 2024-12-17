flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (10)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (18)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3385 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1664 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access