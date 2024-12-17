United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (10)
- Goldberg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Holmasto (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (18)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3385 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1664 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search