United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place April 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4869 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
