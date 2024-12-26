flag
Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place April 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4869 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

