Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1664 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place April 17, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)