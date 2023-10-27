flag
Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2005
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2005
Condition FR
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

