United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1664
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1664 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Status International (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
