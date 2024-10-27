Penny no date (1662-1685). Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1662-1685) . Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place July 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)