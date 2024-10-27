United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny no date (1662-1685). Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "I"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year no date (1662-1685)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1662-1685) . Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place July 19, 2023.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
