Penny no date (1662-1685). Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "I"

Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year no date (1662-1685)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1662-1685) . Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place July 19, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1662-1685) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

