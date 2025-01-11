Catalog
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1662
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1662
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Gold coins
Unite no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
15000 $
Sales
1
28
Unite no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "XX"
Average price
18000 $
Sales
0
64
Double crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
6900 $
Sales
0
10
Double crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "X"
Average price
8900 $
Sales
0
12
Crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
11000 $
Sales
0
9
Crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "V"
Average price
8700 $
Sales
0
3
Broad 1662
Average price
12000 $
Sales
2
39
Silver coins
Crown 1662 First laureated bust
With rose below bust
Average price
1000 $
Sales
1
348
Crown 1662 First laureated bust
Without rose below bust
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
84
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
8700 $
Sales
1
13
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "XXX"
Average price
10000 $
Sales
1
6
Halfcrown 1660-1662 Third issue
Mark of value "XXX"
Average price
620 $
Sales
2
91
Shilling no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
3600 $
Sales
2
59
Shilling no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "XII"
Average price
1700 $
Sales
1
8
Shilling no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Mark of value "XII"
Average price
660 $
Sales
3
71
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
3000 $
Sales
2
38
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "VI"
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
2
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Mark of value "VI"
Average price
570 $
Sales
2
61
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662)
Mark of value "IIII"
Average price
150 $
Sales
2
25
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662)
Mark of value "IIII"
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
10
Threepence no date (1660-1662)
Mark of value "III"
Average price
150 $
Sales
2
23
Threepence no date (1660-1662)
Mark of value "III"
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
9
Twopence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
230 $
Sales
6
16
Twopence no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "II"
Average price
250 $
Sales
6
18
Twopence no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Mark of value "II"
Average price
110 $
Sales
2
45
Twopence no date (1660-1662)
Mark of value "II"
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
7
Penny no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price
580 $
Sales
3
7
Penny no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Mark of value "I"
Average price
310 $
Sales
2
33
Penny no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Mark of value "I"
Average price
70 $
Sales
2
7
Penny no date (1662-1685)
Mark of value "I"
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
11
