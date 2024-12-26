flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Double crown
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26925 $
Price in auction currency 25000 CHF
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double crown 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English gold coins English coins Double crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access