Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (3)