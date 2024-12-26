United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Double crown
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26925 $
Price in auction currency 25000 CHF
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double crown 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search