United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1660

Gold coins

Obverse Unite no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Unite no date (1660-1662) First issue
Unite no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 15000 $
Sales
1 28
Obverse Unite no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Unite no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Unite no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "XX"
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Double crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Double crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "X"
Average price 8900 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Crown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Crown no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "V"
Average price 8700 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 8700 $
Sales
1 13
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "XXX"
Average price 10000 $
Sales
1 6
Obverse Halfcrown 1660-1662 Third issue
Reverse Halfcrown 1660-1662 Third issue
Halfcrown 1660-1662 Third issue Mark of value "XXX"
Average price 620 $
Sales
2 91
Obverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) First issue
Shilling no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 3600 $
Sales
2 59
Obverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Shilling no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "XII"
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 8
Obverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Reverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Shilling no date (1660-1662) Third issue Mark of value "XII"
Average price 660 $
Sales
3 71
Obverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 3000 $
Sales
2 38
Obverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "VI"
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Reverse Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Sixpence no date (1660-1662) Third issue Mark of value "VI"
Average price 570 $
Sales
2 61
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662)
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662)
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "IIII"
Average price 150 $
Sales
2 25
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662)
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662)
Fourpence (Groat) no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "IIII"
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Threepence no date (1660-1662)
Reverse Threepence no date (1660-1662)
Threepence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "III"
Average price 150 $
Sales
2 23
Obverse Threepence no date (1660-1662)
Reverse Threepence no date (1660-1662)
Threepence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "III"
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Twopence no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 230 $
Sales
6 16
Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Twopence no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "II"
Average price 250 $
Sales
6 18
Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Twopence no date (1660-1662) Third issue Mark of value "II"
Average price 110 $
Sales
2 45
Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662)
Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662)
Twopence no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "II"
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Penny no date (1660-1662) First issue
Reverse Penny no date (1660-1662) First issue
Penny no date (1660-1662) First issue
Average price 580 $
Sales
3 7
Obverse Penny no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Reverse Penny no date (1660-1662) Second issue
Penny no date (1660-1662) Second issue Mark of value "I"
Average price 310 $
Sales
2 33
Obverse Penny no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Reverse Penny no date (1660-1662) Third issue
Penny no date (1660-1662) Third issue Mark of value "I"
Average price 70 $
Sales
2 7
