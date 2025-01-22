Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)