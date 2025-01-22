flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - March 29, 2006
Seller CNG
Date March 29, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access