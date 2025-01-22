United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
