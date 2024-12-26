flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Unite
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Goldberg - January 30, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
