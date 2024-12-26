United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Unite
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Unite 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
