Sixpence 1660 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1660
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1500 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1660 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place March 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
991 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction CNG - October 2, 2019
SellerCNG
DateOctober 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 27, 2019
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateFebruary 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1660 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1660?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1660 is 1500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1660?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1660 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1660?

To sell the Sixpence 1660 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
