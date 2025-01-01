flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Silver coins Sixpence of Commonwealth - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Sixpence 1649-1660

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
16490421651151165205816530241654019165504165604216570416580131659011660028
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthAll English coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions