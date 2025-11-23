flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1652 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1652
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1652 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1652 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 3, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateAugust 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJune 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1652 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1652?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1652 is 550 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1652?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1652 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1652?

To sell the Sixpence 1652 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
