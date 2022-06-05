flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1658 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1658
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1658 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1312 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place November 12, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3683 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1658?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1658 is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1658?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1658?

To sell the Sixpence 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
