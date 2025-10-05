flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1654 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1654
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:460 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1654 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1654 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Spink - July 5, 2017
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 2, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1654 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 28, 2007
ConditionXF45 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1654?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1654 is 460 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1654?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1654 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1654?

To sell the Sixpence 1654 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
