United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1655 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1655 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1655 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1655
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1655 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1655 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1655 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1655 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1655 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1655 at auction Spink - March 26, 2013
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1655?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1655 is 1000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1655?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1655 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1655?

To sell the Sixpence 1655 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

