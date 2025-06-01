flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1651 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1651
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1651 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1651 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 22, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 31, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
SellerSpink
DateNovember 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
SellerDNW
DateNovember 3, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1651 at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1651?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1651 is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1651?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1651 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1651?

To sell the Sixpence 1651 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
