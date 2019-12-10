flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1657 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1657 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1657 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1657
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2000 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1657 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1657 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence 1657 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
2106 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1657 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1657 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1657 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1657?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1657 is 2000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1657?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1657 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1657?

To sell the Sixpence 1657 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1657All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions