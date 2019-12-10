Sixpence 1657 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: Spink
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1657
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1657 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1657?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1657 is 2000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1657?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1657 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sixpence 1657?
To sell the Sixpence 1657 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.