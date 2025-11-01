flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1653 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1653 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction St James’s - November 1, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
SellerSpink
DateFebruary 24, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction CNG - June 5, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJune 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 21, 2017
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
SellerSpink
DateDecember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateJune 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2016
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1653 at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1653 is 500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1653?

To sell the Sixpence 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1653All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions