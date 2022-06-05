flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1656 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1656
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:670 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1315 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction CNG - November 2, 2022
SellerCNG
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1656 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1656 is 670 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1656?

To sell the Sixpence 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

