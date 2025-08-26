flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1649 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Sixpence 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Sixpence 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1649
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:650 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1649 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1649 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Agora - August 26, 2025
SellerAgora
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionG
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Elstob & Elstob - April 8, 2022
SellerElstob & Elstob
DateApril 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1649 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Sixpence 1649?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1649 is 650 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1649?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1649 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1649?

To sell the Sixpence 1649 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

