United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "II"
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search