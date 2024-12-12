flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "II"

Obverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "II" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "II" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - December 8, 2004
Seller CNG
Date December 8, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
