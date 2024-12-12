Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "II" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "II". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

