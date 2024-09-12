United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "I"
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 27540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- CNG (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF35 ICG
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
For the sale of Penny 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
