Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 27540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

