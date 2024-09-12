flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "I" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "I"

Obverse Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "I" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "I" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "I". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 27540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF35 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1660 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access