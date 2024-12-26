United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "X" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "X"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Double crown
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "X". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double crown 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
