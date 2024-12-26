Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "X" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "X". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

