United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "X" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "X"

Obverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "X" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "X" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Double crown
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "X". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Spink - March 28, 2012
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - January 11, 2012
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - May 18, 2011
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double crown 1660 "Second issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

