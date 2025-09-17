flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfpenny 1649-1660 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Halfpenny 1649-1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Halfpenny 1649-1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,24 g
  • Diameter10,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationHalfpenny
  • Year1649-1660
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart Halfpenny 1649-1660 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1649-1660 . This silver coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32681 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 990. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction CNG - December 4, 2024
SellerCNG
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Heritage - July 20, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Heritage - July 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJune 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJune 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1649-1660 at auction NOONANS - March 9, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Commonwealth Halfpenny 1649-1660?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny 1649-1660 is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny 1649-1660?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny 1649-1660 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfpenny 1649-1660?

To sell the Halfpenny 1649-1660 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of CommonwealthCoins of United Kingdom in 1649All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins HalfpennyNumismatic auctions