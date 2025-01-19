flag
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XXX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "XXX"

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "XXX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" Mark of value "XXX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XXX". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5112 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 2750 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

