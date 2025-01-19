United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XXX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "XXX"
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XXX". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5112 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
