Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XXX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1660-1662) "Second issue". Mark of value "XXX". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 30,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (3)