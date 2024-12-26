United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,25 g
- Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
24487 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search