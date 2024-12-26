Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)