Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
24487 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 3, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

