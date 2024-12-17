United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue". Mark of value "XXX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Mark of value "XXX"
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1660-1662
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue". Mark of value "XXX". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (18)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (15)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- TimeLine Auctions (5)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1660 "Third issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search