Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue". Mark of value "XXX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue". Mark of value "XXX". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

