Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue". Mark of value "XXX" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Mark of value "XXX"

Obverse Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" Mark of value "XXX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" Mark of value "XXX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1660-1662
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue". Mark of value "XXX". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction CNG - November 16, 2022
Seller CNG
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1660-1662 "Third issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
