Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year no date (1660-1662)
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (5)
  • DNW (14)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1660 "First issue", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Available by subscription

