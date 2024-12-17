United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year no date (1660-1662)
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1660-1662) "First issue". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
