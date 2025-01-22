flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Silver coins Shilling of Charles II - United Kingdom

Shilling 1660

First issue
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1660-1662) 2 59
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1660

Second issue
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "XII" 1 8
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1660

Third issue
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1660-1662) Mark of value "XII" 3 71
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1663-1669

First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1663 0 2751666 0 11666 Elephant 0 281668 0 21669 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1666

Guinea Head
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1666 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1666-1683

Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1666 0 21668 0 1251669 0 01670 0 111671 0 81671 Plume on both sides 1 231672 0 131673 0 71673 Plume on both sides 0 61674 0 101674 Plume on both sides 0 211674 Plume in centre only 0 71675 0 71675 Plume on both sides 0 51676 0 361676 Plume on both sides 0 41677 0 181677 Plume below bust only 0 31678 0 71679 0 311679 Plume on both sides 0 61679 Plume below bust only 0 51680 0 51680 Plume on both sides 0 11681 0 141681 Elephant and castle 0 21682 0 31683 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1674-1675

Third laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1674 0 01675 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1683-1684

Fourth laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1683 0 231684 0 27
