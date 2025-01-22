United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Silver coins Shilling of Charles II - United Kingdom
Shilling 1660First issue
Year Mark Description Sales Salesno date (1660-1662) 2 59
Shilling 1660Second issue
Year Mark Description Sales Salesno date (1660-1662) Mark of value "XII" 1 8
Shilling 1660Third issue
Year Mark Description Sales Salesno date (1660-1662) Mark of value "XII" 3 71
Shilling 1663-1669First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1663 0 2751666 0 11666 Elephant 0 281668 0 21669 0 3
Shilling 1666Guinea Head
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1666 0 6
Shilling 1666-1683Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1666 0 21668 0 1251669 0 01670 0 111671 0 81671 Plume on both sides 1 231672 0 131673 0 71673 Plume on both sides 0 61674 0 101674 Plume on both sides 0 211674 Plume in centre only 0 71675 0 71675 Plume on both sides 0 51676 0 361676 Plume on both sides 0 41677 0 181677 Plume below bust only 0 31678 0 71679 0 311679 Plume on both sides 0 61679 Plume below bust only 0 51680 0 51680 Plume on both sides 0 11681 0 141681 Elephant and castle 0 21682 0 31683 0 5
