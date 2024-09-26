flag
Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1678 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

