United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1678

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1678 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1678 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1678 First laureated bust
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Five guineas 1678 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1678 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1678 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Five guineas 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1678 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1678 Second laureate bust
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 8800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1678 Second laureate bust Elephant
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1678 Fourth laureate bust Elephant
Average price 8500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Half Guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Half Guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1678 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1678 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1678 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1678 Third laureate bust
Crown 1678 Third laureate bust
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Halfcrown 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1678 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Shilling 1678 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1678 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1678 Second laureate bust
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Sixpence 1678
Reverse Sixpence 1678
Sixpence 1678
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1678
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1678
Fourpence (Groat) 1678
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1678
Reverse Threepence 1678
Threepence 1678
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse Twopence 1678
Reverse Twopence 1678
Twopence 1678
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1678
Reverse Penny 1678
Penny 1678
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 2
