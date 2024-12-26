flag
Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
22762 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
25852 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1678 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
