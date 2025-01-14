flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Gold coins Five guineas of Charles II - United Kingdom

Five guineas 1668-1678

First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1668 0 121668 Elephant 0 691669 0 131669 Elephant 0 21670 0 361671 0 31672 0 71673 1 271674 0 41675 0 121675 Elephant 0 41675 Elephant and castle 0 01676 0 101676 Elephant and castle 0 121677 0 141677 Elephant 0 01677 Elephant and castle 0 61678 0 101678 Elephant and castle 0 7
Five guineas 1678-1684

Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1678 0 141679 1 361680 1 181680 Elephant and castle 0 51681 0 241681 Elephant and castle 0 51682 0 301682 Elephant and castle 0 71683 0 291683 Elephant and castle 0 41684 1 591684 Elephant and castle 0 30
