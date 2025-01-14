United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Gold coins Five guineas of Charles II - United Kingdom
Five guineas 1668-1678First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1668 0 121668 Elephant 0 691669 0 131669 Elephant 0 21670 0 361671 0 31672 0 71673 1 271674 0 41675 0 121675 Elephant 0 41675 Elephant and castle 0 01676 0 101676 Elephant and castle 0 121677 0 141677 Elephant 0 01677 Elephant and castle 0 61678 0 101678 Elephant and castle 0 7
Five guineas 1678-1684Second laureate bust
