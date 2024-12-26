Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (11) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (4) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (2)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

V. GADOURY (1)