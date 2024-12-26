United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13657 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
