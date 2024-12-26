flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13657 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 15, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 30, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 22, 2007
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 22, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1681 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access