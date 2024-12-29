flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1681

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Two guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 7500 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence 1681
Reverse Sixpence 1681
Sixpence 1681
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1681
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1681
Fourpence (Groat) 1681
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1681
Reverse Threepence 1681
Threepence 1681
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1681
Reverse Twopence 1681
Twopence 1681
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1681
Reverse Penny 1681
Penny 1681
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 2
