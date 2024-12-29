Catalog
United Kingdom
1681
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
United Kingdom
1681
Coins of United Kingdom 1681
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Gold coins
Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price
23000 $
Sales
0
24
Five guineas 1681 Second laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
22000 $
Sales
0
5
Two guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price
5000 $
Sales
0
5
Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
14
Guinea 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
2700 $
Sales
0
2
Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price
810 $
Sales
0
4
Half Guinea 1681 Second laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
2
Silver coins
Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
41
Crown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
4500 $
Sales
0
9
Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
19
Halfcrown 1681 Fourth laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
7500 $
Sales
0
12
Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Average price
690 $
Sales
0
14
Shilling 1681 Second laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
4200 $
Sales
0
2
Sixpence 1681
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
44
Fourpence (Groat) 1681
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1681
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
1
Twopence 1681
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
2
Penny no date (1662-1685)
Mark of value "I"
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
11
Penny 1681
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
2
