Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
3544 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition FR
Selling price
