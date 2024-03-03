flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
3544 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

