Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

